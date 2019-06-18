US Embassy to now accept new Kenyan notes in transactions

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The US Embassy says Kenyans can now use the new currency notes already in circulation to process visa applications.

In a statement, the Embassy stated that the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) had provided it with equipment upgrades and the training necessary to accept the new currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

It pointed out that new currency as well as the old notes, which are currency valid can be used in various transactions.

“We now accept the new currency as well as the legacy currency valid until Oct 1. You may also continue to pay for services by credit card,” it stated.

The mission also urged Kenyans to continue making payments through their credit cards.

Earlier Tuesday, the embassy stated that it was still developing procedures to accept the new currency.