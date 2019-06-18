US Embassy says not taking new Kenyan notes yet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The US Embassy in Kenya says it has not started using the new Kenyan currency notes already in circulation to process visa applications.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the embassy stated that it is still developing procedures to accept the new currencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It pointed out that until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using the previous Kenyan notes.

“We appreciate your understanding as we work closely with the Government of Kenya to put the necessary processes in place as soon as possible,” it stated.

The new generation notes were launched on June 1 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and are already in the market.

The notes are in Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, Sh500 and Sh1000 denominations.