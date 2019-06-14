Uhuru says Kenya on path to recovery from tribalism and corruption

, KISUMU, Kenya Jun 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the country is on a recovery path from tribalism and corruption following new interventions.

The Head of State, who was speaking in Kisumu, said he is focused on fixing what is ailing the country for the benefit of all Kenyans.

He has reiterated the need for leaders to shun politics of 2022 and focus on uniting and developing the country.

“We’re doing all we can to end divisive politics so that when 2022 comes people will sale their party manifestos instead of diving the country along regional and ethnic lines,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta said his aim is to fix the country in order to leave a strong legacy and win the confidence of investors.

He noted that most investors always pull out after every five years for fear of violence during elections.

Kenyatta said the March 9, 2018, peace deal between him and Odinga has set the country in the path of reconciliation and will shine if Kenyans remain united to fight tribalism and corruption.

He said every Kenyan has a responsibility to leave a positive mark in the country as a way of passing good deeds to the next generation.

Odinga urged focus on the war against corruption saying all Kenyan must rally behind efforts to tackle the vice.

“We want to end this cancer of corruption because the country cannot move forward without an end to graft,” he said.

Odinga accused unnamed leaders of giving out too much cash, which they cannot account for, and urged churches to reject them.

Kenya and Odinga spoke at the funeral of Dorca Nyong’o, the mother of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, in Seme.