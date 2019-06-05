Uhuru doing great job in graft fight, says Joho

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing a good job in fighting corruption and ensuring inclusivity in his government, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said.

On Wednesday, during Eid Baraza celebrations held at Mombasa’s Treasury Square, Joho told Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Tourism counterpart Najib Balala, that President Kenyatta “needs to be praised for his good work.”

Matiangi attended the event on behalf of President Kenyatta, who was to attend in person, but he is out of the country on an official visit.

Joho said President Kenyatta is categorical on fighting graft and also supports inclusion of all Kenyans into his government wholeheartedly.

“I want to invite the two CSs who are here today. I know they would want to steer off politics, but I just want them to praise the President. Your boss (President Kenyatta) is doing a good job, and we support him. We also together with Raila Odinga,” said Joho.

Joho said Kenya has to change for the better.

“We must talk to each other. We all need to feel part of the government, we should be taking matters inclusion and that is what President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga advocate for,” said Joho.

In the run-up to the 2017 general election, Joho was a bitter critic of President Kenyatta and he publicly clashed with the head of state of about three occasions.

However, on Wednesday Joho said Kenyans ought to embrace change.

“Change will come, if you oppose it, you will be swept away,” said Joho.

He said hotel at the coast have started doing well because of the political stability brought into the country due to the handshake between Raila and President Kenyatta.

Tourism CS Balala said he has since been vindicated for supporting President Kenyatta during the 2013 and the 2017 general election.

“Today, I’m a happy man. I’m vindicated for supporting president Uhuru Kenyatta at the time when the entire coast region was looking the other way, but today, Governor Joho has realized that President Kenyatta wants an all-inclusive government,” said Balala.