Uasin Gishu leaders say no politics as Uhuru visits Eldoret

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 21 – There was excitement across Uasin Gishu County on Friday as local leaders prepared to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta for the launch of Rivatex textile factory, in a visit loaded with political expectations due to perceived wrangles in the ruling Jubilee Party.

MPs Silas Tiren, Swarup Mishra and Cornelly Serem have dispelled rumours of a rift in the party, noting there will be no politics at the event, which they are describing as a State function.

Friday’s visit follows last week’s warning by the president to a section of Central Kenya leaders who have openly warmed up to Ruto’s camp, vowing to support his presidential bid in 2022.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who is a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto are confident that the re-opening of the textile factory will create employment opportunities, especially for youth in the region.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago on his part has urged neighbouring counties and farmers to turn to the cotton on the promise that Rivatex will provide a ready market.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, cotton production has remained below national demand due to unstable international prices and the high cost of production.