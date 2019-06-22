Two pilots injured in Makueni and Kwale accidents

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22-Two pilots, including a South African, sustained injuries Saturday when their aircrafts crashed, in separate incidents.
The first incident occurred at Chyulu Park in Makueni County, when a light aircraft crashed, according to police.
“The pilot was on patrol when the incident occurred,” a police officer briefed on the incident told Capital FM News.
The second incident occurred in Diani, in Kwale County, where a Cessna plane crash-landed en route to Diani Airport.
Authorities believe it had a mechanical problem.
Both pilots were said to have been out of danger.