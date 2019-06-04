Two petitions contesting new currency notes referred to CJ to form bench

Also challenged is a move by the Central Bank to demonetize the Sh1,000 series notes by October 1

By RACHEAL MBURU, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Two petitions contesting the constitutionality of new currency notes unveiled by the Central Bank of Kenya on June 1 have been referred to the Chief Justice for the composition of a bench.

Justice Weldon Korir who certified the petitions filed by East Africa Legislative Assembly lawmaker Simon Mbugua and activist Okiya Omtatah, said the petitioners raised weighty constitutional matters requiring determination by a bench.

The petitions are challenging inclusion of founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s statue in the new notes as a violation to Article 131 which disallows the inclusion of portraits of individuals in national currencies.

Also challenged is a move by the Central Bank to demonetize the Sh1,000 series notes by October 1, a move the petitioners have argued has no legal basis.

