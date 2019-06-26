Truck driver found dead in Emali, body discovered in sleeping compartment

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 23 – A truck driver was on Wednesday found dead in the vehicle that was parked on the roadside in Emali town.

Nzaui Sub-county police commander Josiah Dullo said the driver’s body was found in the sleeping compartment.

He said it was tied with ropes and placed in the compartment, with an investigation now launched to get his killers.

Police said they were called by locals who reported that the truck had been parked there for long with its engine running.

“When our officers were alerted they went to the scene and found a body of a man tied with ropes and covered in a bed placed inside the trailer,” said Dullo.

The body was picked up and taken to Kilome Nursing Home Mortuary while the lorry was towed to Emali Police Station.