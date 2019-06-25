Treasury faulted for continued payment of salaries to suspended officials

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The National Treasury has come under pressure from MPs for continuing to pay salaries to suspended procurement officers who have not cleared a year after the lifestyle audit exercised began.

The mandatory lifestyle audits were ordered by President Kenyatta on June 1, 2018, as part of measures to tackle corruption.

National Assembly Finance and Trade Committee Vice Chairperson Waihenya Ndirangu on Tuesday directed Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to furnish the House with methodology being used to the conduct the exercise.

MPs Geoffery Ostosi, Samuel Atandi, Jimmy Angwenyi criticized the National Treasury for encouraging wasting of public resources.

This is after the Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary, Nelson Gaichuhie, told the Commitee that only 552 officers had been vetted and cleared to resume duty but failed to indicate how many officers are yet to be vetted.

Then Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe had said on August 20, 2018, 400 officials had been vetted since the onset of the exercise.

Gaichuhie also failed to tell the committee when the exercise being conducted under the directives of the presidency through a Multi-Agency Taskforce Team is expected to end.

He however denied claims by MPs that the National Treasury was handling the matter casually noting that the remaining procurement officer in the ministries are overwhelmed as they have to do the work of their suspended colleagues.