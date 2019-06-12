Transaction fees and network hitches cited as main challenges in new Nairobi payment system

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Motorists who have used the new Nairobi revenue collection system to pay for parking fees say it’s operational with network problems and mobile money transaction fees cited as main challenges associated with the new system.

Speaking to Capital news, motorists have decried the extra fees charged above the normal Sh200 parking fees and delays brought about by network hitches.

John Maina a taxi operator who pays daily parking fees said the transaction fees are exorbitant and that the County should consider doing away with the extra charges.

“With the JamboPay system if parking is Sh 200 that’s what we were paying but this new system charges us Sh23 as transaction fee on top of the parking charges which we feel it too much,” he said.

Others like Mwangi Kiarie, said after dialing the *235# which is supposed to provide an option for the service to be paid for, he couldn’t proceed.

“The problem I have experienced with this system is delays, I don’t know if its network issues because of crowding but whatever the case they should work on it,” said Kiarie.

However, the system has been hailed as it will now curb corruption which is said to be rampant in the parking department.

Residents have expressed confidence in it since the money will not pass through others hands but go directly to the County’s account.

Speaking elsewhere, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said that any new system is bound to have challenges but he assured city residents that they will ensure everything runs smoothly.

“Even when JamboPay was starting they experienced hiccups with the system during the first two weeks, we have to start somewhere but the ICT team is working tirelessly to ensure the process is seamless,” said Sonko.

The new system was set up after the County cut ties with JamboPay, the revenue payment platform operated by Webtribe limited last week.