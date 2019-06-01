Terror suspect arrested while trying to enter Narok Stadium

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 1 – Terror suspect who reportedly tried to gain access to Narok stadium, the venue of this year’s Madaraka day main celebrations has been arrested.

According to a police report, Adan Galhai alias Urisha Galhai was first arrested by military officers last night as he tried to enter the stadium but managed to escape before he was re-arrested today morning when he went back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was in the company of another person who managed to escape, the police report stated.

During a search, his National Identity Card and another written National Security were recovered from him raising suspicion on his motive.

Police said they have established that the suspect converted to Islam in 2014 and has been living in Eastleigh, Nairobi and they believe he has links with Al Shabaab.