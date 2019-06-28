Team Embrace women leaders urge reparations for post-poll chaos victims

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 28 – Women leaders under the Embrace alliance now say they will push for reparations for victims of post-poll violence especially in Western Kenya.

The leaders gave the commitment on Friday when they visited the family of Baby Samantha Pendo who was shot by police at the height of 2017 poll protests in Nyanza.

They committed to ensuring there is justice for such victims and other historical injustices.

Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga said women lawmakers will push for necessary regulations to operationalize a Sh10 billion reparation fund.

Wanga said they also want the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, to move with speed and act on recommendations by a Kisumu court to prosecute police officers who were responsible for the minor’s death.

“The reparation process must begin and so we’re keen on putting in place mechanisms to enable us move forward with the compensation of victims of past injustices,” she said.

Muranga County woman Rep Sabina Chege said Kenyans must now unite to forestall a repeat of political divisions and deaths witnessed during electioneering.

“We must not go back where we were as a nation. We must all be proud to be Kenyans no matter where we come from,” she said.

The parents of Baby Pendo – Joseph Abanja and Lencer Achieng – lauded the initiative by the women leaders saying the government must not forget families that lost loved ones.

“We thought we’d been forgotten but know we’re confident that you’re still with us,” Abanja said.