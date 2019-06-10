Tatu City partners with Olympian Lornah Kiplagat on health, wellness

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Tatu City has invited Olympian Lornah Kiplagat to design running trails and fitness activities across the 5,000-acre new city, emphasising the health and wellness of residents, workers and visitors at the development.

The partnership was inaugurated with a fun run at Tatu City on June 8.

World champion runner Kiplagat is celebrated for her long-distance records, eponymous Lornah Sports brand and philanthropic work in Kenya.

Kiplagat’s High Altitude Training Centre in Iten, 2,400 metres above sea level, is renowned for training elite athletes from around the world.

“Tatu City’s ample green space is ideal for runners and health enthusiasts,” said Kiplagat. “The opportunity to plan the trails and fitness areas of an entire new city is thrilling, especially because Tatu City is open to all Kenyans.”

Tatu City currently has more than 6,000 homes under construction and advanced development. Two schools – Nova Pioneer and Crawford International – educate more than 1,500 students daily and more than 50 businesses are located at the development.

“Lornah will play a pivotal role in the design of health-centric connectivity between homes, offices, schools, health facilities and businesses, as well as in the broader recreational amenities at Tatu City,” said Chris Barron, Kenya Country Head for Rendeavour, Tatu City’s owner and developer. “We are honoured to partner with a living legend like Lornah, whose records endure to this day.”