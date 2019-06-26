Starehe MP Jaguar under probe over xenophobic remarks targeting traders

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles ‘Jaguar’ Kanyi is under investigation for threatening foreign investors in Nairobi.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Jaguar is heard telling foreigners engaged in business in his constituency to shut down and vacate the country failure to which they will be forcefully removed.

Police had said actions by the lawmaker amount to incitement.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna denounced the MP’s remarks saying they do not represent the government’s official position.

“We wish to state that this is not the position of the government and we denounce the comments carried in the video in the strongest terms possible. Such comments are unfortunate and have no place in today’s ‘global environment,” he pointed out alluding to the video clip.

Oguna reassured foreign investors in the country of their security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also distanced itself from the remarks describing them as careless and inciteful.

A statement from the ministry stated Jaguar’s aggressive and ill-tempered language goes against the constitution.

It pointed out that the unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanize foreign communities and incite local constituents “undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for and has to be condemned.”

The ministry offered a firm guarantee of the security of foreign investments in Kenya.