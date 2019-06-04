St. Stephen’s Girls School Principal arrested after reporters attacked

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Principal of St. Stephen’s Girls School in Machakos and the mother of a “missing” girl have been arrested by officers following an attack on journalists who had gone to cover a story on Monday.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “the two will be charged with Incitement to violence among other offences.”

“The mother of the missing girl is in our custody assisting us with further investigations into the matter,” it revealed.

The DCI stated that during the fracas, six students were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Machakos.

It pointed out that further enquiries are ongoing to bring all those involved to justice.

Two Standard group journalists are nursing injuries in hospital after they were attacked during the incident.

The two, Carol Bii and cameraman Boniface Kirera were allegedly attacked by the school principal and irate students after a scuffle ensued.

The headmaster is alleged to have incited the students who then pelted the journalists alongside their driver with stones. A pool car for the Standard Group was torched in the incident.

The Nairobi-based journalists had travelled to Machakos to follow-up on a story on a missing student.

In 2017 a similar case was also reported after three Machakos based journalists visited the school after a bizarre disappearance of another student.

The Media Council of Kenya through the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Omwoyo has condemned the attacks.