SRC petition against MPs’ house allowances to be heard Wednesday

, MOMBASA, Kenya, June 12 – A petition in which the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is seeking to stop the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) from paying MPs house allowances will be heard Wednesday.

In the suit, the Lyn Mengich-chaired commission accused lawmakers of disregarding constitutional provisions that give it the sole mandate of setting salaries and allowances for State and public officers.

The commission wants the court to hold personally members of the Parliamentary Service Commission and the secretary of the commission Jeremiah Nyegenye responsible for the payment of the illegal allowances to MPs.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is among those who have been listed as respondents in the case.

The decision by MPs to award themselves the house allowance was also challenged by activist Okiya Omtatah.