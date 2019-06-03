Sonko says doesn’t owe Passaris apology over weekend outburst

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is adamant that he will not apologise to Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris following a public altercation during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Sonko who was speaking during the marking of 90th anniversary of Local Authorities Pension Trust said that he did not do anything wrong to warrant an apology adding that Passaris is the one who provoked him.

“I said I’m not her husband, which is true. Why do you want me to apologise for speaking the truth? I won’t,” said Sonko.

The governor told off Passaris after differing on his charitable works as well as apparent failure to answer her phone calls.

The legislator walked out from the event as the governor was making his address amid jeers from a section of youths who attended the national celebrations.

According to Sonko, it is Passaris who fired the first salvo by questioning why the governor was delaying projects adding that the Woman Representative also questioned his source of wealth which he uses to bankroll his philanthropic activities.

“I will not stop giving handouts. I was crowned the good deeds ambassador and I will continue doing good,” said Sonko.

The governor has been on the receiving end since Saturday following the sentiments, more so from women leaders and politicians drawn from the Orange Democratic Movement.

The leaders accuse him of demeaning women through his controversial remarks.