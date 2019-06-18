Sonko requests Uhuru help in compensation of SGR evictees

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to help in securing pending compensations for city residents who surrendered their land for the Stand Gauge Railway project.

The Governor told the President that some residents are still struggling to get their deserved compensation and their families are suffering as a result of the delay.

“We appreciate the great economic impact the SGR has brought but l am urging you that through your wisdom, we ensure that everyone is compensated,” said Sonko the annual General Conference of the Akurinu Churches Assembly that was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The National Land Commission has compensated some residents but the process is yet to be complete.

Most of the residents who lived around Syokimau and areas near Mlolongo are yet to be compensated over three years after surrendering their land.

Sonko hailed the government for implementing the SGR infrastructure project while promising to improve the transport system in the city.

“We know that the SGR project came to help has economically and to ease transport and as a county we are working on measures that can help us improve on what we have,” Sonko said.

Easing traffic in the city has remained one of the major concerns for the county government.

During the event, the county chief called on leaders to stop the ongoing political bickering and instead support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

“We are behind you in your efforts to realize the Big Four and the Affordable Housing initiative also remains one of our key agendas as a county,” Sonko said.

The governor hailed President Kenyatta’s development record and his peace deal with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He said Kenyatta needs more time to help make Kenya a united country.

“If the handshake deal is indeed real and about unity then l think you need more time to unite this country,” Sonko said amidst applause from the crowd.

The Head of State on his part said he will continue working with all leaders and the county government of Nairobi in advancing the development agenda.

“I have said it before and l want to ascertain my commitment to working with every leader and Kenyan citizen to advance our development agenda,” he said.

Both the Governor and the President promised to continue working with the church in advocating for peace in the country.

Ruto reiterated his loyalty to the president and committed to continue supporting Kenyatta’s development agenda.