Sonko leads anti-Mutua march in Machakos, labels him traitor

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 27 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has bashed his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua, terming his recent directive to close some businesses in the county over non-compliance to by-laws as a witch-hunt.

Sonko, who held a public rally in the town, just two days after Mutua addressed the press in Nairobi over the sorry state of statues in the city, said the Machakos chief executive had no regard for the poor.

“He cannot lock up traders for over 24 hours. It is against the law!” he remarked after leading a protest to Machakos Police Station.

Sonko, who had donned on a blazer and a red t-shirt with matching red shoes and a golden chain on the neck, majestically walked to the station, with the help of a swagger walking stick.

He faulted the Machakos Health Department for ordering the closure of former Kibwezi lawmaker Kalembe Ndile’s Water Park Hotel (Macha Beach Hotel) saying action was not justified.

“I have learnt that they don’t have a serious charge. They’re now saying the hotel management did not spray a mosquito repellant,” he claimed.

The former Kilome lawmaker blamed the closure of his hotel to his criticism of Mutua.

Sonko was accompanied by MPs Dan Maanzo, Patrick Makau, and former MP Reuben Ndolo who staged a solidarity march to protest what they termed as illegal detention of Ndile’s hotel staff.

The leaders called Mutua a traitor accusing him of spoiling for other leaders in the region and sabotaging their political ambitions.

Sonko’s visit to Machakos is seen as retaliation to Mutua’s Tuesday visit to Nairobi where he lashed at the city’s leadership for neglecting the Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues.

Mutua had dared city leaders to act failure to which he would use his own resources to repair the neglected statues.

“I will personally repair and maintain the statues for as long as it takes or those concerned wake up from their slumber,” he said.

County workers were seen cleaning the statues on Wednesday as Sonko moved to assert his authority as the county’s chief.

There has been no comment from Mutua over the Thursday demonstrations and rally in his county.