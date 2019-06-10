Single bullet shot killed Homa Bay Transport CEC

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 10 – A post-mortem conducted on the late Homa Bay Transport County Executive Donny Opar shows that he died of a single bullet shot.

A post-mortem done Monday indicated that Opar was shot on his chest leading to excessive internal bleeding.

Government Consultant Pathologist Dickson Mchana and Senior Consultant Pathologist Margaret Oduor representing the family jointly performed the post-mortem.

Mchana says the bullet entered in the middle of the chest and exited on the left side on the back.

Mchana and Oduor concurred in their autopsy findings which they have handed over to the police.

Aga Khan Hospital acting Medical superintendent Dr Eshiwani Amukoa and Homa Bay Health CEC Richard Muga and County health Gordon Okomo were present.