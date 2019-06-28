Senate accounts committee turns spotlight on 29 Governors over county expenditures

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – 29 governors are due to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) in the coming weeks over audit queries for the period between August and September this year.

The powerful Senate watchdog committee which has been on a short break has informed the county chiefs to submit written responses for issues which have been raised by the Auditor General for various financial years under probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an advert placed in local dailies on Friday, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye asked the Governors to table the required documents dating back three financial years.

Counties expected to defend their spending before the committee include Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi, Marasabit, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera Siaya and Kisumu whose chief executive are scheduled to appear before the House committee in July.

During the last session held by the Moses Kajwang-led committee where some governors were grilled, some county chiefs clashed with their respective senators, the governors accusing the lawmakers of political witch-hunt.

Most of the sessions were ‘personalized’ as senators went all out to attack their respective county governors, seemingly portending a political battle between senators and governors in the 2022 election.

The sessions which are purely convened to seek answers over financial irregularities flagged by the Auditor General, more often than not loose meaning as the agenda does not take precedence.

Governor Mike Sonko when he appeared before the committee three months ago was embroiled in a bitter confrontation with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja over why the city capital is operating without Deputy Governor.

It was during the session that Governor Sonko accused Senator Sakaja of seeking to settle political scores in an effort to paint him in bad light because of his (Sakaja) gubernatorial ambitions come 2022.

Similar accusations resurfaced when Governor Ferdinard Waititu (Kiambu) appeared before the same committee, a meeting that was heavily dominated by a war of words between the county chief and the committee’s Vice Chair Kimani Wamatangi, who is also the Kiambu Senator.

Other sessions which were highly characterized by heated exchanges were those of Governor Okoth Obado (Migori), Governor Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti.

The three faced off with Senators Ochilo Ayacko, Mithika Linturi and Senator Fatuma Dullo who respecent the three counties of Migoi, Meru and Isiolo respectively.