Secondary school heads want age of consent for sex pushed to 20 years

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 10 – Teachers are pushing to have the legal age for consent for sex to be pushed to 20 years.

According to Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) Chairperson Indimuli Kahi, the current debate on lowering the age of consent to 16 years of age portrays the country as losing morals.

“If before age of 18 they are not allowed to drive, drink or do some other things. Why do we want them to be allowed to start doing other things?” posed Kahi.

He said KESSHA wants the consent age for sex to be pushed to 20 years.

According to Kahi, at 20 years, students have become young adults, and most of the time they have completed secondary school.

Kahi was speaking during the 44th KESSHA annual conference at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Mombasa.

At the same time, they have also partnered with anti-terror groups which go around schools to address issues of radicalization and extremism

“This is a program that has been running for the last two or three years. The fruits of all these efforts supported by the Kenya government are what we are noticing now – the rate of arson in school this year going down,” said Kahi.

He said these efforts will continue so that principals engage with students frequently to bring the cases to zero.

“We are aware a few schools this year were burnt. We hope we will not see many more, then next year we can move to having a year without them,” he said.