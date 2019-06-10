Secondary school heads convene in Mombasa for annual conference

, MOMBASA, Kenya Jun 10 – Secondary school heads are convening in Mombasa for their annual conference from Monday, amid the raging controversy on the new curriculum.

The more than 8,000 head teachers will be meeting at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration in Nyali, under the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA).

The association Chairman Indimuli Kahi said among issues to be discussed in this year’s meeting is the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC introduced by the Ministry of Education, as well as under-funding in public secondary schools by the national government.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion is strongly opposed to the new curriculum, arguing that teachers were not adequately involved in its development.

Kahi said they will also discuss challenges facing the implementation of the National Education Integration System (NEMIS), the online students registration service.

“Currently, majority of the schools have not been funded because a number of students are not in the system,” said Kahi.

According to Kahi, the government’s 100 per cent transition program has seen a sharp increase in the number of students joining secondary schools.

However, he said, there has not been a corresponding increase in funding leading to secondary schools using other means to fund their activities.

The meeting will be attended by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, top ministry officials as well as others from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).