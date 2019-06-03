Samburu County official due in court over unexplained Sh1mn in cash

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 3 – An official from Samburu County who was nabbed on Sunday in possession of Sh1 million in cash that he could not explain is set to be arraigned on Monday.

The official, who is a driver at the County Government was stopped at a roadblock near Isiolo and when a search was conducted in the car, the money was found.

Police say he was promptly arrested and his vehicle detained when he failed to disclose the source or destination of the money, barely two days after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) warned that the current Sh,1000 notes will be withdrawn from circulation in October.

According to the CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge who unveiled the new currency notes with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Madaraka day celebrations, the move is aimed at curbing money laundering and counterfeits, with reports now indicating that people with huge sums of money hidden in their houses or offices are the key target.

The announcement continues to elicit mixed reactions with a section of politicians lauding the move while others reading mischief on it.

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday asked President Kenyatta to reduce the expiry date of the old notes from October to an earlier date.

In a move meant to clear any doubts held by members of the public that a majority of politicians or influential people in government have hidden huge sums of money in their homes, the politicians maintained even with the new circulation of notes they will still continue to offer their donations to churches.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said the introduction of new currency designs in the market would help in taming corruption in the country.

“The new currency notes will help the government fight the corruption and the move is welcomed,” he said.

Nixon Korir said the new currency notes would create certainty in the currency market, paving way for Central Bank of Kenya’s policies on taming inflation.

The more than 20 lawmakers spoke at ACK Wendani in Ruiru Constituency in the presence of DP Ruto who steered clear of the subject and instead praised his boss measures that he had put in place to curb corruption in the country.