Samburu County official arrested with unexplained Sh1mn cash

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – An official from the Samburu County Government was arrested Sunday for being in possession of Sh1 million in cash which he could not explain.

The official, who is a driver at the County Government, was stopped at a roadblock near Isiolo and when a search was conducted in the car, the money was found.

Police say he was promptly arrested and his vehicle detained when he failed to disclose the source or destination of the money, just a day after the Central Bank of Kenya warned that the current Sh1,000 note will be withdrawn from circulation in October.

This is to pace way for circulation of the new set of notes released Saturday in measures aimed at curbing money laundering and counterfeits, with reports now indicating that people with huge sums of money hidden in their houses or offices are the key target.