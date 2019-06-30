Ruto urges Jubilee leaders to desist from divisive politics

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained the need for Jubilee leaders to desist from engaging in the politics of ethnicity and division, to avoid dividing the country.

Speaking in Mumias West Constituency in Kakamega on Saturday, the DP stated that the party’s foundation is based on unity and prosperity of the country.

Ruto further said that the development of the country is dependent on the kind of politics pursued by leaders.

“We agreed during the birth of Jubilee that the leadership of this country would not be based on tribalism, hate or division but unity and prosperity,” he said, and regretted that some leaders were spending time to engage in political hate rather than focusing on serving those who voted for them.

The Deputy President stated that Jubilee leaders have the obligation of sticking to the party’s manifesto that would ultimately eliminate tribalism and empower Kenyans.

Mumias West MP Johnson Naicca said the region will rally behind leaders who have promised to add value to the people.

Noting that Western Kenya had for long been left behind in terms of development due to its association with the Opposition, Naicca called for a new approach to the region’s politics.

“It is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Ruto who are taking this country forward. We will continue to support their leadership and the development agenda for the country,” he stated.

Sirisia MP John Waluke who is also the Bungoma County Jubilee Chairman asked his colleagues to remain committed to transforming the country.

“We just came from elections and we made pledges to the people. We must fulfill them lest we face their wrath in the 2022 polls,” he said.