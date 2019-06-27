Ruto steers clear of assassination plot in media appearance at his Karen residence

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday steered clear of an alleged assassination plot against him declining to take questions from news reporters during an event at his official residence in Karen.

Ruto was hosting a press conference to announce an initiative aimed at tackling Female Genital Mutilation and Early Marriages.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an invite sent to newsrooms bearing no details for the purpose of the presser, it was highly anticipated that the DP would comment on the matter that has baffled many Kenyans on how the life of the second in command in the country would be vulnerable.

DP Ruto exclusively chose to focus on the signing ceremony for a partnership between the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency (UNFPA) and the Kenyan government to support efforts in eradicating female genital mutilation in the country.

The DP refused to take any questions regarding the saga which has threatened to split the ruling Jubilee Party after three Cabinet Secretaries linked to the plot to assassinate him denied the allegations.

Peter Munya (Trade), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) told journalists after honouring summonses to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday that they could not record statements since the DP had not filed a formal complaint on the alleged assassination plot.

Four days since the assassination claims surfaced, Capital FM News understands that DP Ruto has not recorded any official statement.

A letter which is at the center of the assassination plot, allegedly authored by one of the members of the Executive and addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off the storm.

Ruto is said to have notified his boss about the threat on his life after which Kenyatta ordering the DCI to probe the allegations.

The letter which was widely shared on social media, albeit unverified by the police thus far, roped in three Cabinet Secretaries who have been linked of hatching a plot to eliminate DP Ruto.

Munya who spoke on behalf of his colleagues when they honoured summonses by DCI on Monday dismissed the claims as hot-air, and accused the DP of making “reckless allegations” in a bid to malign their names.

Munya confirmed indeed that he led his colleagues and a host of other top government officials in meetings at Lamada Hotel which is situated off Thika Road.

DCI Boss George Kinoti has since authorized an investigation which could now stall due to the failure by the DP top record a statement.

Ruto’s allies have however rubbished claims that the DP’s failure to record a statement could derail investigations insisting that the State can institute a probe into the matter with or without a formal complaint.

Michael Sang, who heads the Economic Crimes Unit, was assigned the case by DCI.

Mount Kenya leaders have denied allegations that meetings held in La Mada hotel plotted to eliminate Ruto saying talks were centered on development needs of the populous region.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri dismissed the meetings noting that it was unfair of his colleagues to discuss about development in their regions instead of focusing on development of the entire country.

A section of leaders allied to DP Ruto continue to pile pressure on CSs Munya, Kariuki, and Mucheru to resign from their respective positions insisting that they have lost the confidence of the DP.

Some of the Members of Parliament who are ardent supports of DP Ruto on Wednesday demanded that Munya and his colleagues should be reprimanded over the meetings they have been holding stating they are public officers who should spend their time handling matters of national interest.