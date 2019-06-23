Ruto challenges leaders to be transformation agents, shun divisive politics

, VIHIGA, Kenya, Jun 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders not be inhibitors in transforming Kenya.

He said they enjoyed public trust, a favour that should be honoured through diligent execution of their mandates.

Addressing the African Divine Church congregation in Hamisi, Vihiga County, ON Sunday Dr Ruto said leaders have a debt with the people, which should be paid through service delivery.

“We will all be appraised when our terms come to an end. We will have to share with the people what we did for them during our tenure,” said the Deputy President.

He was accompanied by Vihiga Governor Wilber Otichilo, MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Samuel Gachobe (Subukia), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Kweya Thuku (Kinangop), George Murugara (Tharaka), Malili Injendi (Malava) and Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula).

Others were former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Dr Ruto cautioned politicians against gambling with the lives of Kenyans, observing that “our work cannot be measured by empty words”.

“It is through our deeds and programmes that our strength of our leadership is measured. We must, therefore, avoid the politics of lies,” he explained.

He said Jubilee had strived to change how politics is conducted by merging different tribal political outfits in its bid to uniting Kenyans.