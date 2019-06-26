Ruto-allied MPs want ‘assassination’ probe expedited with or without DP’s statement

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 26 – A section of Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday rubbished reports that an investigation on an alleged assassination plot will stall because the DP is yet to record a statement with the police.

The lawmakers who spoke at Parliament buildings led by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa insisted investigations must proceed with or without DP Ruto’s official statement.

They maintained that the said allegations were weighty and as such warranted a speedy probe.

Besides demanding for Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti’s action on the matter that has brought to the fore the ruling Jubilee Party’s frosty relationship, Barasa demanded a full disclosure of the details of the meetings be made public.

He in particular took issue with a move by Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Trade), Silicy Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (Information Technology) and a host of other Principal Secretaries to hold secret meetings at Lamada Hotel situated off Thika road.

“These individuals have offices. What issues were so important that they could not hold them in their offices but instead opted to take them at the basement of a hotel? Kenyans need to know the exact details of what was discussed,” he said.

Kuria West MP Mathius Nyamabe emphasized that it was pointless for the DP Ruto to record a statement with the police especially after CS Munya admitted that indeed he led his colleagues in a series of meetings whose details are yet to be established.

The former Meru Governor has however, insisted that the meetings were purely development oriented for the people of Mount Kenya region.

“An admission was made that clearly night meetings were held by the said Cabinet Secretaries. Why ask the DP then to record a statement?” Nyamabe wondered.

He said CS Munya and his colleagues should resign from their respective positions following the revelations.

“Let them step aside as investigations take shape. They have lost the confidence of the DP who is the President’s principal assistant,” he said.

Mwala MP Vincent Musau said the contents of the meeting as told by CS Munya were inaccurate maintaining that the said Cabinet Secretaries are “known to be the fiercest critics of the DP Ruto”.

“We cannot allow to be cheated that the meeting encompassed developmental agenda for the people of Mount Kenya region,” he said.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali said the recent events were not surprising to him noting that they were a well choreographed scheme by top government officials to frustrate DP Ruto’s presidential ambitions come 2022.

“We are aware that there are people who are tirelessly working to frustrate DP Ruto and these recent allegations are just testament to that,” he said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who separately spoke to Capital FM News said it was incumbent upon Kinoti to tell Kenyans the truth.

“Kinoti owes us an explanation. Whether or not DP Ruto files an official statement, Kenyans need to know the truth,” he said.

A senior detective handling the investigation on Wednesday disclosed to Capital FM News that DP Ruto had not recorded a statement.

Close sources to his office however have said that he would only give his side of the story on condition he gets a sit down with Kinoti.

When contacted Kinoti, however, exuded confidence the investigating officer assigned to the matter will record statements from all the parties involved in the case.

The detective – Michael Sang – had summoned the three CSs said to have convened the secret meetings on Monday but they did not record a statement saying they had no formal complaints to respond to.