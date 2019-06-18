Rights groups to stage protests in Nairobi over atrocities in Sudan

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18—Activists in Nairobi were Tuesday set to hold protests against atrocities in Sudan, where hundreds of civilians have been killed since President Omar Al Bashir was ousted by the military.

They rights groups taking part in the protests include the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Amnesty International-Kenya, activist Boniface Mwangi-led Pawa 254 among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to start from Freedom Corner,” one of the organisers told Capital FM News, “We must stand with our brothers and sisters in Sudan because all lives matter.”

Authorities have confirmed the activities had filed notices of their intended protests as required by law.

The protests follow the killing of at least 100 people by the Sudanese security forces early this month, during a crackdown on a sit-in by pro-democracy protesters, outside the military headquarters in the Capital, Khartoum.

Protesters in Sudan have been agitating for an expeditious take-over of a civilian rule from the Transitional Military Council following the removal from power of President al-Bashir on April 11, after ruling the country with an iron fist for three decades.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other international organisations have demanded a ceasefire.

And most recently, the African Union announced the suspension of the country from all its activities until a civilian-led transition authority is in place.