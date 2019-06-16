Reprieve for Nyamakima traders as Sonko promises to waive one-year license fees

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Good tides continue to follow traders whose goods had been held at the port for months until President Uhuru Kenyatta made an intervention, albeit too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traders who are in their thousands are counting losses amounting to millions of shillings, but to their reprieve, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he will waive their license fees for one year.

“To traders at Nyamakima, you closed shops for over one year. We are going to waive your licenses for one year so that you can recover from the suffering you went through when your goods were impounded. We know your suffering and frustrations.” he said.

Last month, President Kenyatta visited the Embakasi inland container depot, after the trader’s grievances and ordered the clearance of the impounded cargo within three weeks.

The goods had been impounded in an effort to curb tax evaders and counterfeit goods from entering the Kenyan market but ended hurting the traders, many who are struggling with loans.