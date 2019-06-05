Raila, Esipisu visit Laboso in UK hospital

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has with Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at a London hospital.

This is the first time Laboso’s pictures in hospital are being shared publicly.

“In London, accompanied by Kenya High Commissioner to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is recovering at a local hospital. They wished the Governor a quick recovery,” a statement on the NASA Coalition’s Facebook page said.

Laboso is undergoing treatment though the ailment has not been disclosed.

The Bomet Governor left for the UK on Wednesday last week.