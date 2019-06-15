Public schools assured of commensurate funding under new records framework

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Public school heads have been assured of funding commensurate to the needs of their institutions as part of government’s plan to support the 100 per cent primary-secondary transition policy introduced in 2017.

According to Paul Kibet, the Director for Education at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) which assigns students a Unique Personal Identifiers (UPIs) will provide real-time data which will guide allocation of resources to public schools.

Speaking on the margins of the 44th Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) conference in Mombasa on Friday, Kibet said students who transfer to other schools will automatically have their capitation transferred.

“NEMIS is able to give us the exact number of students we have in the country and by extension our capitation system. When they are changes in enrolment for a particular school, either upwards or downwards, capitation will change automatically,” he pointed out.

Kibet said the introduction of UPIs will also enhance access to free medical services under the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) comprehensive student medical cover adding that health facilities will only need the UPIs to identify a student.

“Every student who is in the NEMIS system is automatically issued with an NHIF number allowing the student to access medical services in all accredited hospitals. This is a by-product of the NEMIS,” he noted.

A recent report by NHIF showed 640,745 students had accessed the medical scheme since it came into force in April 2018.

The report indicated that 607,738 students sought outpatient services while 30,995 accessed inpatient services.

The education ministry pays Sh1,350 premium annually per student.

Student population in public secondary schools is currently estimated at 2.7 million a majority of the 1.1 million pupils who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education last year having joined public schools.

The number of students who had taken up their secondary school slots was reported at over 794,000 in February, the education ministry releasing Sh36 billion to fund free primary and day secondary education.

The free primary education programme launched in 2003 received Sh3 billion.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang indicated in January Sh30 billion was disbursed to cater for 2.7 million students in public secondary schools who had enrolled for NEMIS at the time.