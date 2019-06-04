Principal charged, freed on Sh1mn bond after attack on journalists

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 4 – The Principal of St. Stephen’s Girls School in Machakos and others not in has charged with Incitement to violence among other offences.

He however denied the charges and was released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of similar amount.

Appearing before Machakos Court Magistrate Evans Kaego, he pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and causing bodily harm to a KTN camera person Boniface Kirera and reporter Caroline Bii, together with others not before court.

Other charges include arson, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence.

It is alleged that they committed the offence on Monday at the school premises situated in Kyumbi area when the KTN journalists visited the school on a follow up story of a missing student.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, six students were injured during the fracas and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Machakos.

The case will now be mentioned on June 18.