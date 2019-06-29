President Kenyatta signs Appropriation Bill 2019 into law

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 29 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the Appropriation Bill 2019 into law, paving the way for the utilization of Sh1. 4 trillion from the Consolidated Fund.

The Appropriations Act 2019 permits the Government to access public funds for the next financial year, which kicks in on Monday, 1st July 2019.

Out of the total sum, the National Government has been allocated Sh415 billion for development expenditure while Sh679 billion has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, according budget estimates presented to Parliament by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich earlier this month.

Commissions and Independent Offices have been assigned Sh6.7 billion and Sh373 billion for development and recurrent expenditure respectively.

Present during the signing ceremony were the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale, CS Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge as well as the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai.

The Bill was presented to the President for approval by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto.