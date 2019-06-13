Policeman and a civilian arrested for impersonating NACADA officials

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13- Two people have been arrested for impersonation after they were found harassing the public in the capital Nairobi.

The two—a police officer who was recently interdicted and a civilian—were arrested in Kahawa West area where they were posing as officials from the National Agency for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (NACADA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Police say they received complaints from locals that the two were harassing them and demanding money while threatening to take unspecified legal action against those who fail to comply.

According to detectives, the detained officer was recently interdicted after facing a murder charge in an active case in court.

Detectives recovered three teargas canisters and a pair of handcuffs from the duo.

The two are being held at the Kasarani Police station, with plans underway to arraign them.