Police to benefit from Sh10b housing fund in new budget

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13- Police and members of the Kenya Prisons are among the beneficiaries of some Sh10.5 billion allocated for social housing by the government.

The amount will also be spent on the construction of affordable housing units for the men and women in uniform.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, who released budget estimates on Thursday, also allocated some Sh2.3 billion for the public servants housing mortgage scheme and Sh5 billion for the National Housing Development Fund “as a contribution by government for its employees.”

Going forward, he said, Kenyans will now access affordable mortgage loans to enable them acquire homes.

This is after the government injected Sh1 billion to the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) and Sh35 billion credit lines from the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

The CS also said KMRC has received Sh1.2 billion from other stakeholders especially banks and Saccos while a further Sh400 million is expected from “development financial institutions, that is Shelter Afrique and International Finance Corporation (IFC) in the form of equity injection.”

This, he said, is as a result of the recent establishment of the Kenya Mortgage Re-Finance Companies by President Uhuru Kenyatta.