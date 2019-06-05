Police say Malik Heights fire an arson attack, pursuing a male suspect

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – Police have now confirmed that the fire at Malik Heights building on Ngong Road was an arson attack and are now pursuing a male suspect whom they say is behind the incident.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Commander Philip Ndolo said they identified the suspect after reviewing CCTV footage near and within Malik Heights building, which put him at the centre of the incident.

“We have narrowed down to one male suspect and now are trying to locate the suspect since he has switched off his phone,” he said.

According to Ndolo, preliminary reports show that the man was a previous employee at the yard, indicating that it could have been a case of bitterness at his former work place that led to the attack.

The building went up on flames on Monday at around 9pm, which saw property worth millions of shillings destroyed including high end vehicles.

Witnesses who are workers at the building had said that the fire started mysteriously from the ground floor, spreading to other areas.

The nine-storey building was opened for business in 2017 and hosts a car bazaar, restaurant and offices.