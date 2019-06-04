Police probe cause of fire at Malik Heights building

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – Police are investigating the cause of Monday night’s fire at Malik Heights building on Ngong Road, Nairobi that destroyed property of unknown value.

The building, which hosts a car bazaar, restaurant and offices, went up in flames a few minutes before 9pm and explosions could be heard from inside the building as efforts to salvage vehicles parked in the basement were underway.

According to Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo, “the fire is believed to have started on the ground floor though its cause is yet to be established and no casualties were reported.”

At least five firefighting vehicles were at the scene including two excavators that were used to clear sections of the road for vehicles salvaged from the building.

The nine-story building was opened for business in 2017 and had few tenants.