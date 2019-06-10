Police order Governor Sang to surrender or face arrest

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Nandi Governor Stephen Sang risks arrest if he fails to surrender to police on Monday for leading locals to destroy tea bushes on a private farm over the weekend.

Nandi County Police boss Thomas Ngeiywa says they want the governor to record a statement following a complaint filed by the farm owner.

Videos and photos of the governor with a power saw have been circulating on social media, in which he was accompanied by dozens of locals who cut off tea bushes said to belong to an influential former minister and MP.

Speaking to Capital FM News from Nandi, Ngeiywa says detectives are already aware of his whereabouts and will effect the arrest if he fails to honour their plea.

He says the governor could face charges of incitement and destruction of property.

Sang claims his actions were justified because the land is public property.