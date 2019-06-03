Police hunt for Kasipul MP, aides after teacher stabbed in Oyugis

, HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 3 – Police in Homa Bay County are hunting for Kasipul MP Ongondo Were to record a statement after two of his aides allegedly stabbed a teacher Sunday evening in a hotel near Oyugis town.

The MP who was present during the scuffle is alleged to have gone underground after his assistants stabbed Kennedy Okong’o, a tutor at Omiro Vocational Training Institute.

The two men together with the MP are said to have gone to the said hotel at around 5pm where they found Okongo with some of his friends and descended on him with knives stabbing him several times in the stomach.

Police reports said that the MP and his aides drove into the premises with a government vehicle belonging to Kasipul National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) before attacking Okongo.

Homa-Bay county CID boss Daniel Wachira confirmed that police are looking for the MP who cannot be reached on phone including the driver of the NG-CDF vehicle who disappeared after the incident.