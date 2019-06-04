Over 20 luxury cars destroyed in Malik Heights fire

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – More than 20 luxury vehicles at a caryard at Malik Heights building were destroyed during the Monday night’s fire.

According to workers who spoke to Capital FM News and were at the building during the incident, the fire started mysteriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her sought anonymity since the matter is actively being investigated by detectives.

Detectives on Tuesday pitched camp at the building hoping to establish the cause of what they term as a “mysterious fire.”

The nine-storey building hosts several offices including a law firm, restaurant, and a medical centre.

Workers in various offices were camping outside waiting to know the fate of their respective working places.

Car dealers who had made successful sales were on Tuesday morning waiting to establish whether their respective vehicles had been affected.

“I have sold a black Mercedes Benz. I am very anxious to know its fate,” Evans Kamau, a car dealer with Al-Husnain Motors Ltd told Capital FM News.