Over 100 DCI officers moved in new changes by Kinoti

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – More than 100 officers at the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have been transferred, in changes announced at the weekend.

DCI director George Kinoti said the 126 officers are required to report to their new stations by July 1.

Those affected are in the ranks of Chief Inspector, Inspector, Senior Sergeant, Sergeant, Corporal and Constables.

“Release the officers to report to their new stations on or before 1st July 2019. Ensure proper handing/taking over is done and confirm departure/arrival,” Kinoti said in a circular sent to County Commanders countrywide.

At the Interior Ministry, Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho announced the re-deployment of 70 deputy Dounty Commissioners as part of re-organisation measures.