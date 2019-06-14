Nyeri Magistrate Chesang freed on bond in husband’s murder case

,

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 14 – Nyeri Magistrate Pauline Chesang who is accused of plotting the murder of her husband, Robert Chesang, has been freed on bond.

The magistrate who appeared before Justice George Odunga in Machakos was freed on a Sh500,000 cash bail and two sureties of Sh1 million.

Justice Odunga also declined an application to have the case transferred to another court.

Robert Chesang was shot dead by armed men in February this year at his Lukenya home in Machakos County.

Among those who were arrested with his wife include retired National Intelligence Service officer Laurence Metayo Lempesi, police constable Peter Muendo Mbithi and Alex Wanyonyi Wanyama.