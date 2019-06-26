Nyanza church leaders want thorough probe on Ruto ‘assassination’ plot

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 26 – Church leaders in Nyanza region have called upon the State to institute a thorough probe into an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

The clergymen led by Prof John Kodia, the Bishop of Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Bondo, on Wednesday said Kenyans want a quick investigation into the matter.

Kodia said the government owes Kenyans a comprehensive statement over the alledged death threats on the DP.

“We urge the government security organ to come out with a statement either to dispel or confirm the rumour. All we want to see is that action will be taken,” he told the press.

He said such threats should not be ignored but tackled as a matter of urgency.

Kodia who addressed the press after a consultative forum in Kisumu said similar threats reported in the past which were not investigated resulted in mysterious deaths.

“We have cases where alarm has been raised, a case in point is the late businessman Jacob Juma, who came out publicly to state that his life was in danger, eventually he was killed,” the clergyman said.

He noted that such things should not happen again having learnt the hard way adding Kenyans were now living in fear since the second command in the country has expressed fear over his life.

Kodia said a quick intervention over the matter will give hope to Kenyans who are faced with similar security concerns.

“This incident leaves Kenyans more perplexed; they are wondering that with the kind of security detail attached to the DP he can still go ahead of express fear over his life, what will happen to them.”