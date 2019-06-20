No murder charge yet for Nyakundi after lawyers protested

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Lawyer Assa Nyakundi has been freed on previous bond terms issued by a Kiambu Magistrate’s court, after his defense team protested plans for a fresh murder charge.

Appearing before Justice James Wakiaga, his lawyers argued that the Director of Public Prosecutions cannot proceed with the new charge, because there is a pending manslaughter case in a Kiambu court.

“We opposed the withdrawal of the manslaughter case and the applications have been argued by all parties and it is pending for ruling,” the lawyers said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji intends to review the manslaughter charge which, he said, was a result of a bungled investigation, with claims that some detectives were compromised.

The judge has now ordered that Nyakundi be produced in court again Friday to enable lawyers argue the validity of the new charge which they are opposed to.

Nyakundi admits he shot his son dead in March, but insists it was accidental because it happened as he reached out his pistol from the back seat of his car while driving home from church on March 11.

But the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti insists they have sufficient evidence to charge him with murder, while accusing him of lying to detectives.