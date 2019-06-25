No compelling evidence linking cell phones to brain tumors – Doctors

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – Every cell in the brain can form a tumor. A tumor is a mass of tissue that is formed by the accumulation of abnormal cells. Usually, the cells in the body age, die, and are replaced by new cells.

With cancer and other tumors, this cycle is disrupted. In the case of a tumor, the cells grow and multiply even though the body does not need them, and unlike normal old cells, they don’t die. The tumor continues to grow as more and more cells are added to the mass.

Brain tumors come in all shapes and sizes and so do their symptoms. “The key to a tumor’s symptoms really depends on its location,” says Dr Angela Waweru, an Oncologist with the Nairobi Hospital.

“Symptoms of brain tumors can vary greatly from person to person; they depend on the exact size, location and rate of spreading of the tumor. For example, if you have a tumor near the part of your brain that controls your arm or your eyesight, your symptoms may include limb weakness or blurry vision,” Dr Waweru explained.

“Still, some signs and symptoms are more common than others. Here’s what to watch out for,” she said.

Seizures

Regardless of the type of tumor, seizures definitely signal a ‘red flag’ . Irritation from the tumor could make the brain’s neurons run amok leading to abnormal movement.

Clumsiness

Missing a step, or struggling with balance, problems speaking, swallowing, or controlling facial expressions are some of the ways clumsiness could manifest itself.

Numbness

Like clumsiness, losing feeling in a part of your body or face is something to keep an eye on. Particularly if a tumor forms on the brain stem – the place where your brain connects with your spinal cord – you may experience loss of feeling or clumsy movements.

Nausea

An unsettled stomach, especially if it is persistent and unexplained, could be a sign of a tumor.

Problems with eyesight

Blurry vision, double vision, and loss of vision are taken seriously especially if they are coupled with other symptoms. Doctors say one could also see floating spots or shapes what’s known as an “aura.”

Headaches

The fact of the matter is that headaches are more likely a component of primary headache disorders, such as migraine or tension headaches, rather than brain tumors. They are often not an early indicator of a brain tumor. Doctors say they could come on with a large tumor, but they’re not usually one of the first symptoms to emerge.

Memory Loss

“People with tumors are more likely to have issues remembering things and feeling confused but the dramatic kind of personality changes depicted in movies is highly unlikely and has no support in medicine,” said Dr Waweru.

The majority of tumors arise in people with no known risk or predisposing factors. Children and adults over 60 are more likely to develop tumors, but there’s no hard and fast rule.

“Despite what you may have heard, mobile phones are not a known risk factor; there’s no compelling evidence linking between cell phones and tumors,” explains Dr Waweru.

There is no specified cause of primary brain tumors; however some risk factors exist that increase one’s chances of developing the disease points out the doctor.

Age

Whilst tumors can develop at any age and indeed are not uncommon in childhood, it is known that as we get older, risk of brain tumors increases.

Medical radiation

Exposure to previous radiation is the ONLY known definite risk factor – especially in patients treated or childhood cancers with radiation.

Previous cancers

People who have had cancers treated in childhood are at risk of developing primary brain tumors later in life – this might be due to the treatments used such as radiation therapy or chemotherapy drugs like Methotrexate.

Genetic conditions

Neurofibromatosis 1&2, tuberous sclerosis, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Von-Hippel Lindau syndrome, Turner syndrome, Turcot syndrome, Gorlin syndrome.

HIV & AIDS

Patients with these conditions have around double the risk of developing brain tumors

Overweight

A BMI of over 30 increase your risk of developing brain tumors.

Most tumors can be partially removed safely with surgical techniques that minimize damage to normal surrounding brain tumors. In most cases however, it isn’t possible to remove the entire tumor and treatment thereafter depends on the type and grade of tumor but treatments such as radiotherapy including stereo-tactic radiotherapy and chemotherapy are commonly applied in the post-op setting.