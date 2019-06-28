New vaccine launched to counter Meningitis in 5 high-risk counties

, NAIROBI, Kenya June 28 – A new vaccine to be used in the prevention of Meningitis has been launched.

The Meningitis-A vaccine launched at Lodwar County Referral Hospital on Friday, will be used in a campaign targeting five counties – Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, West Pokot and Wajir – which are considered to be at the highest risk of the infection since they border South Sudan, Ethiopia and Uganda which lie within the Meningitis transmission belt.

The campaign will target approximately 3 million people aged between 1 and 29 years.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) indicated that the vaccine which will be administered through injections, is available free of charge in all public health facilities within the selected counties.

The vaccine will also be given in selected immunization centres during the campaign period including schools, universities, churches, mosques and any other identified sites in the community.

Meningitis is a bacterial infection of membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

The bacteria are transmitted from person-to-person through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from an infected person.

Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, and high fever, sensitivity to light, confusion, headaches and vomiting.

At a severe stage, the infection may lead to severe disabilities such as paralysis, blindness and hearing loss.

MoH says the most effective way to prevent meningitis disease is through vaccination with Meningitis-A vaccine.

Other interventions include hand washing, proper ventilation of the house and avoiding dust.

Although side effects for the vaccine are rare, caregivers have been urged to report any serious side to the nearest health facility for advice.

A mild fever that last 1 to 2 days is among side effects that may be experienced.