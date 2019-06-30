New poll shows half of Kenyans unhappy with the direction the country is taking

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – A new poll by Infotrak Research shows that 48 per cent of Kenyans, nearly half of the population, feel that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Reasons cited include high cost of living, corruption, unemployment and threat to the country’s peace–with 26 per cent of those polled blaming the country’s top leadership for the mess.

Some also feel that rampant corruption in government departments is slowing down development.

Other reasons cited include insecurity, food scarcity, quality of education, infrastructurs, access to health care as well as increased poverty levels.

The findings however, show that 55 per cent of Kenyans believe the country is headed to the right direction due to president Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts.



[This is a developing story and will be updated]