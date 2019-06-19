Nairobi resident in court over Sh228 parking fees charged under new system

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – A Nairobi resident has filed suit challenging the new parking fees of Sh228 charged under the new revenue collection system introduced by City Hall.

In his suit papers, John Migwi argues that the total amount charged for parking in the city contravenes the County Government Act that capped it at Sh200.

Under the new system taken up after JamboPay’s contract ended, motorists are charged Sh200 for parking with an extra Sh28 as transaction fees.

Nairobi County Government and the provider of the revenue collection service Nouveta Limited are named as respondents in the suit filed by John Migwi.

